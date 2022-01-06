Last week, Houston Rockets player development coach Gerald Green told The Dream Shake's Zach Allen that he can definitely still play. With veterans like Greg Monroe, Lance Stephenson and Joe Johnson signing 10-day contracts this season, why not Green?

"I mean, don't get me wrong, I'd love to hoop," Green said. "We'll see. You'll never know. I'm always up for the challenge. I loved the opportunity and will never take it for granted. I'm a hooper."

If it wasn't already clear from his Instagram feed, where in December he posted two videos of himself dunking in socks like it's 2008, Green meant it. On Thursday, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the 35-year-old is coming out of retirement, plans to sign in the G League and wants to return to the NBA.

Green, a 12-year NBA veteran, last logged minutes in the league in 2019. He came off the bench for the Rockets when they lost to the Golden State Warriors in the second round of the 2019 playoffs, re-signed with his hometown team that summer and broke his foot in a preseason game that October. The injury sidelined him for the entire 2019-20 season.

Before the 2020-21 season, Green signed a non-guaranteed training camp deal with Houston, but he didn't make the team. He worked out for the Rockets this past September, according to The Athletic's Kelly Iko, before retiring in October and joining their coaching staff.

The last time Green played in the G League, it was called the D-League. As a member of the Los Angeles D-Fenders (now the South Bay Lakers), he was the MVP of the 2011 D-League All-Star Game.