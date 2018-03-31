Gerald Green saves Rockets from most embarrassing loss of NBA season vs. tanking Suns

The Phoenix Suns must have been inspired by No. 11-seed Loyola-Chicago making it all the way to the Final Four -- they nearly pulled off their own gargantuan upset Friday night.

Without their two leading scorers, Devin Booker and T.J. Warren, NBA-worst Suns nearly defeated the NBA-best Rockets in Houston. It looked like Phoenix had all but sealed the deal when rookie Josh Jackson made a clutch pull-up jumper over Clint Capela with 1.4 seconds remaining.

Unfortunately for the Suns, that was 1.4 seconds too long. After Jackson got a bit lost on a screen, Gerald Green found himself wide open for a corner 3, and he buried it without hesitation as the buzzer sounded.

Crisis averted.

To be fair, the Rockets were without Chris Paul and Eric Gordon, but that's no excuse for nearly losing to a team that's actively tanking to earn the highest draft pick possible. After all, the Rockets beat a similarly losing-oriented Atlanta Hawks team on Sunday without Paul in the lineup. This is actually best-case scenario for the Suns, since they can now say they hung in there with the best team in the league, but their tanking efforts won't be hampered by a pesky win.

It was the 11th straight victory for the Rockets, who recently locked up the top seed in the Western Conference. It goes down as a win in the score book, but it was nearly the most embarrassing loss of the NBA season.