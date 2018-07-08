Giannis Antetokounmpo believes No. 3 overall pick Luka Doncic will have 'immediate impact' in NBA

There has been plenty of praise for Luka Doncic in recent months. NBA writers and analysts love him, and so too do the Dallas Mavericks, who swung a big trade on draft night to acquire him. And for good reason, as the Slovenian teenager is perhaps the best European prospect to ever enter the league.

It's clear that many NBA observers love Doncic, but what about other NBA players? Well, who better to get a take from than Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Milwaukee Bucks star knows a thing or two about making it in the NBA out of Europe, and he believes Doncic has what it takes to make an "immediate impact." Via Spanish basketball website Marca, as translated by Eurohoops.net:

The 'Greek Freak' spoke highly of the 19-year old phenom: "He is the most exciting player that has appeared in basketball… in the recent years. I think he will have an immediate impact in the NBA. Last season he won the Spanish League, the EuroLeague, the EuroBasket and he was also the MVP of the Final Four and the regular season. He has shown that he is ready to play and has matured faster than the rest players. He has played against professionals, as Charles Barkley said. People in the NBA sometimes forget that in the EuroLeague competition, they play very well and very hard. It's harder than the NCAA. You have to be very good to stand out in the EuroLeague, and Luka is."

As Giannis noted, Doncic won multiple MVP awards last season at just 19 years old. And even taking into account that the Spanish league and Euroleague aren't quite the NBA, you still have to be pretty dang good to accomplish those honors before turning 20.

And of course, getting a co-sign from a current NBA star doesn't guarantee that Doncic will be amazing right away, or even ever. What it does show, however, is that the Doncic hype is well-deserved.