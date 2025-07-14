Since the Indiana Pacers eliminated the Milwaukee Bucks in the opening round of the NBA playoffs, trade buzz regarding star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is prominent. During Sunday's telecast of the Bucks' summer league game against the Los Angeles Clippers, president Peter Feigin stated that the two sides are in a "good place" as they look ahead to the 2025-26 season.

"We kind of laugh internally, it's where we've been for 10 years," Feigin said during the NBA TV broadcast. "Giannis loves Milwaukee, Milwaukee loves Giannis. We're in a good place. We feel great about it. It's business as usual. ... We're looking forward to next season."

Back in May, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Antetokounmpo hadn't made "any firm decisions" regarding his future with the Bucks. He admitted interest in "exploring whether his best long-term fit is remaining in Milwaukee or playing elsewhere."

However, just one month later, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that other NBA teams were under the assumption that Antetokounmpo wasn't going to request a trade and Milwaukee preferred not to move him.

Signs continue to point to Antetokounmpo staying put in Milwaukee for the time being. After all, the Bucks made a huge splash in free agency when the franchise signed former Pacers big man Myles Turner to a four-year, $108.8 million contract. Turner recently helped lead the Pacers to an NBA Finals appearance in 2024-25 and averaged 13.8 points and 4.8 rebounds during the team's postseason run.

Antetokounmpo spent his entire 12-year career with the Bucks since being selected with the No. 15 pick in the 2013 NBA Draft. During his time in Milwaukee, Antetokounmpo has won two MVP awards, while also leading the Bucks to an NBA title in 2021. Antetokounmpo also was named the NBA Finals MVP that season.