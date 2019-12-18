Giannis Antetokounmpo calls LeBron James 'an alien' when talking about his longevity

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been called many things. A Greek Freak, a unicorn, and even an alien. The notion that he is of another species isn't exactly hard to unravel. He has the proportions and athleticism of a predatory dinosaur, and at only 25-years-old, he has already mastered the game of basketball to the extent that he became one of the youngest MVPs in NBA history last season. If he has it his way, he'll be doing it quite a bit longer.

He'll have a perfect example to look up to on Thursday when his Milwaukee Bucks face off against the soon-to-be 35-year-old LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. For once, Giannis was given the chance to bestow a nickname on someone else, and sure enough, he chose one he's heard plenty of times himself in calling James an alien for his longevity.

Antetokounmpo has been called the next LeBron by many, but James' durability is in uncharted territory. Reaching LeBron's peak is one thing. Staying there as long as he has is quite another, and as Giannis indicated, he still has a long way to go before he can say the same about himself.

The other shred of irony in his words comes from the movie James spent the last offseason filming. In the Summer of 2021, the entire world will watch James play against aliens in Space Jam 2. Might this be a spoiler that James is, in fact, a Monstar? It's entirely possible that a player of Giannis' stature was offered a role and read a script. Fortunately, we won't need to wait until then to see two aliens duke it out on the basketball court. James and Antetokounmpo face off on Thursday in one of the most anticipated games of the regular season.