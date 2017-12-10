Giannis Antetokounmpo caps win over Jazz with dunk on Rudy Gobert
Giannis Antetokounmpo dunked over the Jazz's rim-protecting big man with emphasis
Giannis Antetokounmpo is a rising star in the NBA who will be around for a long time. Anyone watching his maturation has seen a young player still trying to learn the NBA become one of the most ferocious players in the league.
He showed that ferocity with a huge dunk over Rudy Gobert in the closing moments of a Bucks victory over the Jazz. Some people think this dunk is a poster, but that's up for the viewer to decide. One thing is for sure. There's some serious power on this slam.
Personally, this isn't a full-on poster dunk, because Gobert made the smart decision to avoid making contact at the end of the play. He knew it would only lead to a foul. Still, to have a rim protector as good as Gobert make the decision to go under instead of contesting says a lot about what Antetokounmpo put behind this dunk.
What makes this dunk truly nasty is the portion of the game when it happens. The game is clearly over and Antetokounmpo still decided to go throw down a monster slam. Not everybody would risk doing that, but he's got the confidence to where it doesn't matter what time of the game it is. If he sees a lane. He's throwing it down.
-
Clips-Wizards had the craziest ending
The absurd finish left everybody more confused than satisfied.
-
LeBron: 'Streaks are meant to be broken'
LeBron doesn't seem to be bothered that their run of wins has ended: 'Listen, that was a good...
-
Fultz shoulder no longer sore
Finally some good news in relation to Markelle Fultz's injury. Could he make a return to the...
-
NBA DFS, Dec. 9: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
NBA Saturday scores and highlights
Who had big games Saturday? Harden, LeBron, Giannis, Dame, Vucevic, Illyasova ...
-
Walton ignoring criticism from LaVar
LaVar recently criticized Walton for how he has been using his son, Lonzo
Add a Comment