Giannis Antetokounmpo caps win over Jazz with dunk on Rudy Gobert

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a rising star in the NBA who will be around for a long time. Anyone watching his maturation has seen a young player still trying to learn the NBA become one of the most ferocious players in the league.

He showed that ferocity with a huge dunk over Rudy Gobert in the closing moments of a Bucks victory over the Jazz. Some people think this dunk is a poster, but that's up for the viewer to decide. One thing is for sure. There's some serious power on this slam.

The Greek Freak ends the game with a POSTER on The Stifle Tower!!#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/U6tqpzAt4D — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 10, 2017

Personally, this isn't a full-on poster dunk, because Gobert made the smart decision to avoid making contact at the end of the play. He knew it would only lead to a foul. Still, to have a rim protector as good as Gobert make the decision to go under instead of contesting says a lot about what Antetokounmpo put behind this dunk.

What makes this dunk truly nasty is the portion of the game when it happens. The game is clearly over and Antetokounmpo still decided to go throw down a monster slam. Not everybody would risk doing that, but he's got the confidence to where it doesn't matter what time of the game it is. If he sees a lane. He's throwing it down.