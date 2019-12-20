Giannis Antetokounmpo crowns himself in celebration after hitting career-high five threes against Lakers

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the NBA's reigning MVP and he's here to let you know that's not ready to give up that crown, even to a man who considers himself a king.

Wednesday night's slate of NBA action included Giannis' Bucks hosting LeBron James' Lakers in Milwaukee -- a battle of the league's top two teams, at least according to the standings. Both teams headed into the contest with identical 24-4 records and it was seen as somewhat of a measuring stick game for the Bucks.

Antetokounmpo, who has been one of the league's most dominant players again this season, wasn't intimidated. He was clearly prepared to rise to the occasion, dropping 34 points, grabbing 11 rebounds and adding seven assists. Giannis also hit a career-high five three-pointers (on just eight attempts) and he was clearly feeling it from beyond the arc.

After his fifth three of the contest, Giannis broke out the "crown me" celebration as King James looked on. (Although LeBron wasn't exactly an idle observer as he posted a triple-double with 21 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.) The Bucks star seemed to be sending a message with this one.

Giannis just crowned himself 👀 👑 pic.twitter.com/lZjTK1C636 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 20, 2019

Milwaukee held off a late surge from the Lakers to get the 111-104 win, giving them the best record in the NBA as we approach Christmas.