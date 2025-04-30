Even before the Milwaukee Bucks were officially eliminated from the 2025 NBA Playoffs in Tuesday's stunning 119-118 Game 5 loss to the Indiana Pacers, questions about Giannis Antetokounmpo's future with the franchise were already being raised.

When Damian Lillard went down in Game 4 with what turned out to be a torn left Achilles tendon -- an injury that will likely keep him out for a large portion of next season, if not all of it -- the Bucks' window of championship contention may have completely closed for the foreseeable future. With no first-round picks until 2031 and significant financial commitments, it's difficult to see how the Milwaukee front office will be able to put a true title contender around its franchise player.

Therefore, the logical question after the Bucks' elimination was whether Antetokounmpo still felt that he could win another championship in Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo, however, wasn't ready to speak on the subject.

"I'm not gonna do this," Antetokounmpo said. "I know how this is gonna -- whatever I say I know it's going to translate. I don't know man. I wish I was still playing. I wish I was still competing and going back to Milwaukee. I don't know."

Antetokounmpo has consistently stated that his commitment to Milwaukee is contingent upon the ability to compete for titles. After a third consecutive first-round exit, he'll likely spend this summer attempting to figure out whether that's still a possibility.

Should he demand a trade, there will be no shortage of suitors for a perennial MVP candidate who led the Bucks to the 2021 championship.

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo era should end with Damian Lillard's injury, and a trade can benefit all involved Sam Quinn

Widely known as one of the hardest workers in the NBA, Antetokounmpo told CBS Sports prior to the start of the playoffs that he sees losing as an opportunity to improve his game and come back more committed next season.

"My hunger for a championship. That's it. My hunger for the championship," Antetokounmpo said when asked what gives him belief that the Bucks can return to the game's highest level. "I really believe that I help people that are around me and I'm able to elevate them and push them the same way I push myself. And as long as we are healthy, as long as I'm healthy, there's always a chance."