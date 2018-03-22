Giannis Antetokounmpo exits Bucks game with ankle sprain, leaves locker with slight limp and puppy in hand
The Greek Freak turned his ankle Wednesday against the Clippers, but the outlook seems positive
Giannis Antetokounmpo has evolved into the superstar the Bucks dreamed he would become. He's been phenomenal all season long and has been pivotal for the Bucks, who will probably make the playoffs. However, any long-term injury to Antetokounmpo would decimate Milwaukee.
On Wednesday, the Bucks had a slight scare when Antetokounmpo rolled his ankle on the foot of a Clippers player. He immediately went to the locker room and the initial report was a sprained ankle. He did not return to the game and the Bucks ended up losing 127-120.
Bucks coach Joe Prunty did not give an update following the game, but there didn't seem to be too much concern with Antetokonmpo's ankle at the time. He left the locker room with a slight limp and a dog in his hands. If the injury was major, it wasn't showing.
The Bucks' next game is Friday against the Bulls. Milwaukee is currently five games ahead of the Pistons for the East's eight seed. Outside of a complete collapse, they should be able to finish this season comfortably in the playoffs.
However, if Milwaukee has aspirations of rising up the standings then they'll need a healthy Antetokounmpo in their lineup.
