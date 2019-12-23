Giannis Antetokounmpo gets in holiday spirit by surprising young Bucks fan with his sneakers
This is one Christmas gift she will never forget
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gave one young fan a gift she will remember forever. After the Bucks' win against the Indiana Pacers at the Fiserv Forum on Sunday, the reigning NBA MVP got in the holiday spirit and handed his shoes off to a girl wearing his uniform number.
As Antetokounmpo handed off the shoes, which are about as big as she is, the young fan was completely shocked.
Based on her priceless reaction, Antetokounmpo decided handing her off the shoes was not enough. He brought the fan, who was now smiling ear to ear, onto the court for a photo op.
"Everyone say Greek Freak on three!"
The Bucks star said a few words to her and then picked her up to put her back into the stands.
The fan did not just get a photo with one of the NBA's biggest stars and his sneakers along with it, but also got to see the Bucks cruise to another victory.
Antetokounmpo nearly had a triple-double with 18 points, 19 rebounds and nine assists in a 117-89 win that pushed Milwaukee to an NBA-best 27-4 on the season. Milwaukee will face the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on Christmas Day.
Giannis will need a new pair of sneakers for the holiday showdown.
