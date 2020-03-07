Giannis Antetokounmpo getting a precautionary MRI on left knee after tweaking it in loss to Lakers, per report

After just the 10th loss of the season for the Milwaukee Bucks, there was some concern about Giannis Antetokounmpo's left knee after he took a hard fall on it during their loss to the Lakers. It was a physical matchup between the league's top two teams, with the reigning MVP even needing to get three stitches to fix his lip which had been split open.

His knee, though, is a much more serious concern than some stitches and in the fourth quarter of the game, when Avery Bradley attempted to take a charge on a drive by Giannis, the Bucks superstar got tangled up with his leg bending in half on his way down. It looked incredibly painful, and teammates huddled around him as he held his knee. After being on the ground for a bit, though, he was eventually able to play through it. As a precaution, though, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Giannis will now have an MRI on that left knee just to rule out any potentially serious injury.

After the game was over, Giannis told reporters that his knee was "good," but he was seen wearing a compression sleeve on it and was limping in the locker room. While Giannis isn't too concerned about his knee, this is a smart move for the Bucks to get an MRI done, especially with the playoffs just around the corner. Even if there is no serious damage to his knee, with the playoffs already locked up for Milwaukee, this minor injury might give the Bucks enough reason to start resting their star player to get him prepared for what they hope is a deep postseason run.