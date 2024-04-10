MILWAUKEE -- Late in the third quarter of the Milwaukee Bucks' 104-91 win over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night, Giannis Antetokounmpo left the game and did not return, with what the team described as a left calf strain.

Antetokounmpo's status moving forward remains unclear. Bucks head coach Doc Rivers said Antetokounmpo will get an MRI on his left leg to determine the severity of the injury.

"[The concern level is] high, I would say that," Rivers said. "He's Giannis. I think everyone probably feels the same way as I do right now. So, we're just gonna hope for the best."

With just under four minutes to play in the third, Celtics guard Derrick White knocked down a 3-pointer. After inbounding the ball to Damian Lillard, Antetokounmpo began running up the court and suddenly collapsed.

Antetokounmpo immediately grabbed for his calf and remained on the ground for a brief period under the care of the Bucks' medical staff. He eventually got to his feet and was helped off the court by teammates. Cameras in the tunnel showed him walking toward the locker room under his own power, but with a significant limp.

The two-time MVP has only missed six games this season, but has been battling nagging injuries in recent weeks. He most recently sat out on April 5 versus the Toronto Raptors due to left hamstring tendinopathy and had been listed as probable for Tuesday's game due to the same issue.

The Bucks have already clinched a spot in the playoffs, though their seed is yet to be determined. After the win over the Celtics, they are 48-31 on the season and hold a 1.5-game lead on the Orlando Magic and New York Knicks for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. The playoffs are scheduled to begin on April 20, but the Bucks' opening series may not get underway until April 21 depending on the schedule.