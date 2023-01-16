MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss his fourth game in a row Tuesday night against the Bucks as he remains sidelined with a knee soreness. Antetokounmpo did not play on Monday afternoon against the Indiana Pacers despite going through pre-game warmups. Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said Monday there was no setback prior to the game; the decision for him to sit was based on communication between Antetokounmpo and the medical group about how his knee feels.

The good news for the Bucks is that there's no concern about this being any sort of significant injury.

"We continue to think it's the stuff that he and us have dealt with -- for me it's each year that I've been here," Budenholzer said. "We don't think it's anything more than that. Him being healthy, taking care of him is always our priority, we're probably always going to err on the side of caution because we know how important he is to us."

This is the fourth consecutive game that Antetokounmpo will miss due to his lingering knee issue, which is not what the Bucks need at this point of the season. They are 8-9 in their last 17 games to drop to third place in the Eastern Conference. Khris Middleton remains out due to his own knee problem, Jrue Holiday has missed five games during this stretch and now Antetokounmpo is on the verge of an extended stretch on the sideline.

The Bucks do not play again until Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, so Antetokounmpo would have 10 days off before the contest against the Cavs.

The Bucks are 5-4 with Antetokounmpo out of the lineup this season.