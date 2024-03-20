Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play in the team's showdown with the league-leading Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, according to Shams Charania. The two-time MVP has been dealing with a hamstring strain that also kept him out of the team's win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

"It's not an injury, we're just concerned a little bit," Bucks head coach Doc Rivers said after Sunday's game. "Plus, you look at the schedule, you have one, two, three, four five days off. We planted it in him and he had to do [decide to not play]. Which, we're happy that he decided to do it."

This will be just the fifth game that Antetokounmpo has missed all season, and he's on pace to hit the 70-game mark for the first time since 2019. That he's sitting out of a second consecutive high-profile matchup is a clear sign that the Bucks are already looking ahead to the playoffs and hoping to ensure that he's 100% come April.

Everything the Bucks and Antetokounmpo have said suggests he could play right now, but they want to be cautious. The issue first popped up in the Bucks' win over the Los Angeles Clippers on March 10, and Antetokounmpo was riding the stationary bike to try and say loose when he was not in the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on March 14

"Calfs, hamstrings, they're shaky," Antetokounmpo said after the win over the Sixers. "If you have a strain or whatever the case may be... you don't mess with stuff like that."

Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.8 points, 11.2 rebounds and a career-high 6.4 assists on a career-high 61.6% from the field. He has once again played himself into the MVP conversation, but has admitted this has been his "hardest" season in the league due to an offseason procedure on his knee, a mid-season coaching change and how he's had to adapt to Damian Lillard's arrival.

While the Bucks are 44-22 and in second place in the Eastern Conference, they have not looked like a title contender for much of the season. They have been better under Rivers lately, though, and had a chance to make a real statement on Wednesday night in Boston. Now that Antetokounmpo is out, the potential playoff preview has lost most of its luster and meaning.