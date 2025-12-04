MILWAUKEE -- After a full day of trade rumors, there are more immediate concerns about the future of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo after he collapsed with a non-contact injury minutes into the team's matchup with the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. The Bucks later announced that Antetokounmpo suffered a right calf strain and would not return to the game.

Just under three minutes into the first quarter, Antetokounmpo drove along the baseline and found a cutting AJ Green for an easy layup. As he turned to run back up the floor, he suddenly fell and immediately motioned to the bench for help. He remained seated on the floor until Kevin Porter Jr. took a foul to stop play.

Antetokounmpo was then helped to his feet and was able to walk off the court under his own power. He initially took a seat on the bench, but later made his way to the locker room. Footage from the Bucks' broadcast showed him walking through the tunnel on his own, but he was moving very slowly.

It's too early to say how long Antetokounmpo may be sidelined, but his initial reaction was concerning. He will need to undergo imaging to fully assess the injury and establish a timeline. Regardless, this is a major blow for a Bucks team that is 1-5 without their two-time MVP this season.

Prior to Wednesday's game, ESPN reported that Antetokounmpo and his agent are in the process of discussing his future with the Bucks. A resolution was reportedly expected in the coming weeks, but this injury may disrupt any potential trade talks.

Bucks coach Doc Rivers refuted the idea that Antetokounmpo has asked out of Milwaukee.

"Giannis has never asked to be traded. Ever. I can't make that more clear," Rivers said before Wednesday's game.

