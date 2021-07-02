After missing Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Atlanta Hawks Thursday night with a left knee injury, the Milwaukee Bucks are listing superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo as doubtful for Game 6 Saturday. The big man suffered a hyperextended left knee in Game 4, but luckily avoided structural damage to his left knee and his ligaments remain intact.

The injury occurred when Antetokounmpo went up to block an alley-oop attempt by Clint Capela, and the two-time MVP landed hard on his left leg and injured his knee in the process. Antetokounmpo was down on the court for several moments after the fall, and he was eventually helped back to Milwaukee's locker room. He returned to the Bucks' bench briefly during the third quarter, but he headed back to the locker room again after a few moments. He was eventually ruled out for the remainder of the game due to a left knee hyperextension.

You can see the play where the injury occurred below:

While the Bucks can take solace in knowing that they're up 3-2 after winning Game 5 123-112, not having Antetokoumpo with a shot to close out the series in Atlanta won't be easy.