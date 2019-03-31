Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update: Bucks optimistic MVP candidate returns during current road trip

Milwaukee Bucks star and MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo was held out of Sunday's game against the Hawks in Atlanta due to a lingering ankle injury, but he may be nearing a return very soon.

Antetokounmpo initially sprained his ankle against the Philadelphia 76ers on March 17, and it's been an issue ever since. He missed two straight games following the injury before returning to action. He then re-injured the ankle against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night, leaving the game midway through the fourth quarter and did not return.

Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said there's a good chance Giannis will return during the team's current three-game road trip. "We'll evaluate him, give him another 24 hours and see how he feels tomorrow," Budenholzer said.

After playing the Hawks, they visit the Nets in Brooklyn (7:30 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV) on Monday night and then square off against the Sixers in Philadelphia on Thursday.

The Bucks are playing it cautious, as long-term health for their upcoming playoff push is currently the top priority. Milwaukee is close to locking up home-court advantage throughout the postseason. Entering Sunday, it holds a 3.5 game lead over the Toronto Raptors for both the top seed in the East and the league's best overall record.

Though he certainly wants to be at his best physically, Antetokounmpo is not a fan of sitting on the sideline, and he is understandably eager to get back out on the floor with his teammates to continue his MVP campaign.

"Usually when you sprain your ankle, you tweak your ankle, you stay out for two, three, four games," Antetokounmpo said. "But I don't like missing games, so I have to work through it while playing and try to get my strength with our practices."

On the season, Antetokounmpo is averaging career-highs in points (27.4), rebounds (12.5), and assists (6), and he has a legitimate chance to become the Bucks' first MVP Award-winner since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1974.