Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is a game-time decision for Game 5 of the Milwaukee Bucks-Miami Heat series on Tuesday night. The Bucks superstar re-injured the same right ankle in Game 4 that he twisted in Game 3 and did not return. However, Milwaukee kept its season alive after pulling out a 118-115 overtime win in Game 4 on Sunday, despite playing the final three quarters and overtime without Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo fought to get back into Game 4, according to multiple reports but was ultimately overruled. He was unable to plant or jump off the sprain, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. But the superstar was able to participate in what little the Bucks did on the court on Monday. When he arrived to arena ahead of the Bucks warmup for Tuesday night's game, he was wearing a boot on his right foot, but didn't have too much of a limp when he walked.

Antetokounmpo sprained his ankle while drawing a foul on a drive early in the second quarter. He let out an audible scream and stayed on the floor for a couple of minutes before being helped to the bench.

He was able to shoot his free throws, which would have allowed him to return, but the Bucks ruled their superstar out for the rest of the game just after the halftime whistle. He finished with 19 points and four rebounds in 11 minutes -- and finished with more points than Jimmy Butler despite playing 27 fewer minutes.

Behind Khris Middleton's 36-point performance, however, the Bucks managed to win the game and stave off elimination. Milwaukee will be facing elimination again in Game 5, though, and would fare better against Miami with its best player on the floor, but only if he's 100 percent healthy. No NBA team has ever come back to win a playoff series after being down 3-0, and if Milwaukee wants to be the first team to do so, it will need Giannis on the floor to make that happen.