Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo traveled to New York to undergo further testing on his injured right wrist on Monday, and the testing revealed a sprained ligament in the wrist, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Antetokounmpo will undergo treatment on the wrist and will miss some games as he deals with the issue. However ,the injury doesn't seem like one that will put his season in jeopardy, which is obviously good news for Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo injured his wrist in Milwaukee's final game prior to the All-Star break. Early in the second quarter of the contest against the Chicago Bulls, Antetokounmpo went to contest a layup by Coby White and took an awkward stumble around the basket stanchion. As he fell, he put his right arm out to brace himself and his wrist got jammed. He appeared to be in serious pain in the initial aftermath and did not even attempt to stay in the game. After checking out he went back to the locker room and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the night.

As a result of his injury, Antetokounmpo did not take part in the Skills Challenge on All-Star Saturday Night in Salt Lake City. Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday took his place alongside his brothers, Thanasis and Alex, on Team Antetokounmpos. Unfortunately, the trio finished in last place in the event.

Antetokounmpo was a bit more involved on Sunday. He played the first 20 seconds of the All-Star Game and scored one basket, but did most of his work pre-game as he fulfilled his duties as a captain during the All-Star Draft. He ended up selecting the winning squad, as Team Antetokounmpo defeated Team LeBron, 184-175, thanks to a record-setting 55-point performance by Jayson Tatum.

We should learn more about Antetokounmpo's return to action in the near future after he undergoes some treatment on the wrist.