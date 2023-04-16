MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo left Game 1 of the team's first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat with a lower back contusion and did not return.

In the middle of the first quarter, Antetokounmpo took a swing pass from Joe Ingles and drove hard to the basket. As he took off for the rim from just outside the charge circle, Kevin Love slid underneath in an attempt to take a charge. Antetokounmpo had his legs taken out in the process and crashed hard to the floor on his lower back.

The play was ruled a blocking foul on Love, and Antetokounmpo remained in the game to shoot his free throws, then continued playing for a few more minutes before checking out at the end of his usual first quarter stint. Upon exiting the game, he went straight to the locker room, but was back out on the bench for the start of the second quarter.

With 9:56 remaining in the second quarter, Antetokounmpo checked back into the game and went through a series of twists and jumps near mid-court to try and loosen up his back. He only lasted a little over a minute, however, and subbed back out with 8:33 on the clock. Moving gingerly, he again went right down the tunnel to the locker room.

Late in the second quarter, the team officially ruled him out for the remainder of the game. His status for the rest of the series remains to be seen.