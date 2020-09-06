The Milwaukee Bucks are battling for their playoff lives, and now they have to finish the rest of Game 4 against the Miami Heat without reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks superstar re-injured the same right ankle that he twisted in Game 3 and will not return to Sunday's Game 4, according to the team.

Antetokounmpo sprained his ankle while drawing a foul on a drive early in the second quarter. He let out an audible scream and stayed on the floor for a couple of minutes before being helped to the bench.

Antetokounmpo was able to shoot his free throws, which would have allowed him to return, but the Bucks ruled their superstar out for the rest of the game just after the halftime whistle. He finished with 19 points and four rebounds in 11 minutes.

The Bucks trail the Heat 3-0 in the series, and no NBA team has ever come back to erase such a deficit. Clearly the franchise has the long-term health of the likely back-to-back MVP at the forefront of their thinking, and feel it's not worth the risk to put him back into the game.

Milwaukee played well after Antetokounmpo's injury and led, 50-48, at halftime, but clearly their work is cut out for them if they want to avoid an early playoff exit. If the Bucks can hang on to win, Game 5 would be on Tuesday.