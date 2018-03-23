Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update: Bucks star out Friday with ankle sprain; return date unknown

The Milwaukee Bucks will be without All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo when they travel to Chicago to take on the Bulls on Friday night. Antetokounmpo sprained his ankle in the Bucks' Wednesday night loss to the Clippers. The good news for the Bucks is that they don't seem concerned the injury will keep their best player out for too long. Interim head coach Joe Prunty gave the update to media on Friday morning. Via ESPN:

Bucks interim head coach Joe Prunty said Antetokounmpo underwent an MRI on his ankle but did not sound concerned that the injury would keep him out of action for a long time. "He's out tonight," Prunty said, "and we'll evaluate him moving forward."

While losing Giannis is never good news for the Bucks -- he has a net rating differential of plus-13.6 points per 100 possessions -- they shouldn't miss him too much against the lowly Bulls, who have lost three in a row, and were crushed by 33 points by the Denver Nuggets last time out.

But hopefully it is just a minor sprain because moving forward into the postseason, the Bucks will need the Greek Freak at his best if they hope to win a playoff series for the first time since 2001.