Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had to leave Game 4 against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night after suffering a hyperextended left knee during the third quarter of the contest. The injury occurred when Antetokounmpo went up to block an alley-oop attempt by Clint Capela. Antetokounmpo landed hard on his left leg and injured his knee in the process.

You can see the play where the injury occurred below:

Antetokounmpo was down on the court for several moments afterward, and he was eventually helped back to Milwaukee's locker room. He returned to Milwaukee's bench briefly during the third quarter, but he headed back to the locker room again after a few moments. He was eventually ruled out for the remainder of the game due to a left knee hyperextension.

His status remainder of the series is not known at this point. The Bucks just have to hope that the injury was one that looked worse than it actually was.