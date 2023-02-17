Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was was ruled out of the remainder of Thursday's matchup with the Chicago Bulls after suffering a sprained right wrist. Antetokounmpo landed awkwardly after attempting to block the shot of Bulls guard Coby White early in the second quarter.

Antetokoumpo's legs appeared to get caught up with White's, and he reached out toward the stanchion of the basket to brace his fall. The 7-foot two-time MVP immediately grimaced and grabbed his wrist, exiting the game shortly afterward. The Bucks announced later in the quarter that Antetokounmpo would not return to the game.

The immediate concern is that this could jeopardize Antetokounmpo's participation in Sunday's All-Star Game, though no decision has been made as of yet. The Greek Freak was the leading vote-getter in the Eastern Conference, making him one of the team captains. He would still pick the members of his team even if he does not play in the game.

The Bucks don't play again until Friday, Feb. 24, which would give Antetokounmpo a full week's rest if he doesn't suit up the All-Star Game.

In any case, Milwaukee is hoping that Antetokounmpo won't be sidelined for long. The Bucks had won 11 straight games heading into Thursday night, and they trailed the Boston Celtics by just one game in the Eastern Conference standings. Antetokounmpo had put together an incredible stretch, averaging 37.2 points, 13.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists on 58 percent shooting during the winning streak.

For the season, he has played at an MVP level, putting up 32.5 points, 12.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.