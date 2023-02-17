Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo exited Thursday's 112-100 win against the Chicago Bulls after suffering a sprained right wrist early in the second quarter. Antetokounmpo landed awkwardly after attempting to block the shot of Bulls guard Coby White, and after grabbing at his hand for a few moments he exited the game and headed straight back to the locker room.

The two-time MVP was later ruled out of the game, and afterward Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said the team will continue to evaluate it going forward.

"We're hopeful, the X-ray was clean," Budenholzer said following the win. "He's got a sprain. We'll just, I think, see how he feels tomorrow, see how he feels the next few days and continue to evaluate it."

When asked if Antetokounmpo will travel to Utah for the All-Star Game on Sunday, Budenholzer said "I have no idea."

The injury occurred with 10:59 left in the second quarter, when Antetokounmpo's legs appeared to get caught up with White's, and he reached out toward the stanchion of the basket to brace his fall. The 7-footer immediately grimaced and grabbed his wrist, exiting the game shortly afterward.

Based on Budenholzer's response, it appears as though Antetokounmpo's status for Sunday's All-Star Game could be in jeopardy, though no decision has been made as of yet. The Greek Freak was the leading vote-getter in the Eastern Conference, making him one of the team captains. He would still pick the members of his team even if he does not play in the game.

The Bucks don't play again until Friday, Feb. 24, which would give Antetokounmpo a full week's rest if he doesn't suit up the All-Star Game.

In any case, Milwaukee is hoping that Antetokounmpo won't be sidelined for long. The Bucks are now riding into All-Star break on a 12-game win streak, and they trail the Boston Celtics by just a half game for the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference standings. Antetokounmpo had put together an incredible stretch, averaging 37.2 points, 13.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists on 58 percent shooting during the winning streak.

For the season, he has played at an MVP level, putting up 32.5 points, 12.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.