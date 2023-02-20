Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will travel to New York to undergo further testing on his injured right wrist, according to Tim Bontemps. Antetokounmpo left the Bucks' final game before the All-Star break, a 112-100 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, and was diagnosed with a sprain.

Early in the second quarter against the Bulls, Antetokounmpo went to contest a layup by Coby White and took an awkward stumble around the basket stanchion. As he fell, he put his right arm out to brace himself and his wrist got jammed. He appeared to be in serious pain in the initial aftermath, and did not even attempt to stay in the game. After checking out he went back to the locker room and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the night.

As a result of his injury, Antetokounmpo did not take part in the Skills Challenge on All-Star Saturday Night in Salt Lake City. Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday took his place alongside his brothers, Thanasis and Alex, on Team Antetokounmpos. Unfortunately, the trio finished in last place in the event.

Antetokounmpo was a bit more involved on Sunday. He played the first 20 seconds of the All-Star Game and scored one basket, but did most of his work pre-game as he fulfilled his duties as a captain during the All-Star Draft. He ended up selecting the winning squad, as Team Antetokounmpo defeated Team LeBron, 184-175, thanks to a record-setting 55-point performance by Jayson Tatum.

At this point it's too early to tell how serious Antetokounmpo's injury is or is not, but the fact that he's going all the way to New York for extra testing is not a good sign. The Bucks will have to hope that it's nothing serious, as he's the driving force behind their success; they are 35-12 when he plays this season and 6-5 when he sits. Through 47 games, he's averaging a career-high 31.8 points and is the only player in the league putting up at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists a night.