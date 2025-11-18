Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss one to two weeks with a low-grade left groin strain, ESPN reports. Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.2 points this season, fourth in the NBA, and 10.8 rebounds per game, seventh in the NBA. He is the only player averaging 30 points and 10 rebounds.

Antetokounmpo left the Bucks' eventual 118-106 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday in the second quarter -- though coach Doc Rivers said Antetokounmpo was favoring the groin in the first quarter as well -- and did not return. Antetokounmpo had 14 points on 6-for-10 shooting with five rebounds and four assists before exiting.

Antetokounmpo, 30, has been tremendous this season; his 31.2 points per game average is on pace for a career high, as are his 63% field goal percentage and 6.8 assists per game. The Bucks are 8-7 this season and 1-1 without Antetokounmpo in the lineup. Monday represented their second straight loss.

Antetokounmpo's absence will prove a difficult obstacle for Milwaukee to overcome; the Bucks have a +7.1 net rating with him on the court this season, which would be the fourth-best in the NBA. When Antetokounmpo is not playing, the Bucks have a -11.9 net rating, which equates to the NBA's fourth-worst team.

Individually, Antetokounmpo missing time could jeopardize his chances for awards. Ahead of last season, the NBA instituted a 65-game minimum for players to be eligible for MVP, an All-NBA team, Defensive Player of the Year, an All-Defensive team or Most Improved Player.

Antetokounmpo, a two-time MVP, is currently +1500 to win the award at FanDuel Sportsbook, trailing only Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (+135), Nikola Jokic (+175) and Luka Doncic (+400) on the odds board.

Antetokounmpo, who has already missed two games, would miss three games with a one-week absence and seven games in the event of a two-week absence.