Giannis Antetokounmpo is disappointed he couldn't host a garage sale this summer

Giannis Antetokounmpo's rise to superstar came so quickly that he hasn't had time to adjust his lifestyle. He's taken clear steps up the NBA ladder in each of his five seasons, but he wasn't ready for the popularity that came with this latest leap.

But the Bucks do not try to influence Antetokounmpo's thinking too much. They prefer to let him figure things out as they come — except when he decided during the summer that he wanted to have a garage sale as a part of his recent move. He wanted to stage the sale to pay homage to his Athens youth, when he and his brothers had to peddle knockoff watches and sunglasses to help his parents and siblings survive. The Bucks' front office and Veronica Antetokounmpo ultimately talked him out of it. "I'm a great seller — that's one of the other talents I have," Giannis Antetokounmpo said. "I wanted to do it so bad. But they told me I couldn't because three or four thousand people would show up."

Good idea in theory, but the star life makes some good ideas not so easy to pull off.

Really, though, this is a missed opportunity for everybody. He says he's a great salesman, so let the man flex his muscles a little. The Bucks need to do something with this. Have him go around Milwaukee selling tickets, or make a deal with a local car lot to have him sell me a used car.

Who wouldn't buy a car from Giannis?