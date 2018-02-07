Giannis Antetokounmpo jumps over Tim Hardaway Jr. for alley-oop
The Greek Freak showed off his athleticism
Remember when Vince Carter literally jumped over that 7-foot dude in the Olympics to throw down a dunk?
Right, well Giannis Antetokounmpo just offered up a sequel. Out on the fast break with his buddy Khris Middleton, Giannis started striding down the court like a long jumper approaching the sand pit. Then, as Middleton tossed up the lob, Giannis simply jumped over Tim Hardaway Jr.
Like, literally over him. The worst part about it for poor Hardaway Jr., is that he didn't even know what was happening. He turned around to try and defend the lob and found himself underneath the Greek Freak.
Sheesh.
Now, Giannis' effort wasn't quite as impressive as Vinsanity's, because he didn't jump over a 7-footer, but any time you jump over another NBA player in the flow of the game, it's pretty damn impressive. That's normally something people associate with the dunk contest, not a fast break in a regular-season game.
Now you know why people call him the Greek Freak.
-
Porzingis leaves game with knee injury
Porzingis landed awkwardly after a dunk
-
Wall had some things to say about Gortat
Wall was commenting on Gortat's recent controversial tweet
-
Report: LeBron lashed out at Cavs execs
The Cavs held the team meeting after giving up 148 points to the Thunder in January
-
NBA Tuesday scores, highlights, updates
We have all the scores, highlights and news from an NBA Tuesday
-
Hawks GM: LeBron likely leaked GS rumor
Reports emerged last week indicating LBJ would be willing to meet with Golden State if it had...
-
Russ makes reporter answer own question
'What's my answer?'
Add a Comment