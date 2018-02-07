Giannis Antetokounmpo jumps over Tim Hardaway Jr. for alley-oop

Remember when Vince Carter literally jumped over that 7-foot dude in the Olympics to throw down a dunk?

Right, well Giannis Antetokounmpo just offered up a sequel. Out on the fast break with his buddy Khris Middleton, Giannis started striding down the court like a long jumper approaching the sand pit. Then, as Middleton tossed up the lob, Giannis simply jumped over Tim Hardaway Jr.

Like, literally over him. The worst part about it for poor Hardaway Jr., is that he didn't even know what was happening. He turned around to try and defend the lob and found himself underneath the Greek Freak.

The Greek Freak jumps OVER Hardaway Jr!! pic.twitter.com/auLCHgf79v — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 7, 2018

Sheesh.

Now, Giannis' effort wasn't quite as impressive as Vinsanity's, because he didn't jump over a 7-footer, but any time you jump over another NBA player in the flow of the game, it's pretty damn impressive. That's normally something people associate with the dunk contest, not a fast break in a regular-season game.

Now you know why people call him the Greek Freak.