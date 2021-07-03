Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss his second straight game on Saturday night, as he has been ruled out of Game 6 against the Atlanta Hawks. Antetokounmpo suffered a hyperextended left knee in Game 4, but fortunately avoided structural damage and his ligaments remain intact.

The Bucks will have an opportunity to secure their first NBA Finals berth since 1974 with a win in Game 6, though they'll now have to try to do so without their best player. However, in a bit of good news for the Bucks, there is some belief that Antetokounmpo would be given the green light for a possible Game 7 should the Hawks extend the series that far. That would indicate that there is optimism about his availability for the NBA Finals if the Bucks can close out this series, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

The injury occurred when Antetokounmpo went up to block an alley-oop attempt by Clint Capela, and the two-time MVP landed hard on his left leg and injured his knee in the process. Antetokounmpo was down on the court for several moments after the fall, and he was eventually helped back to Milwaukee's locker room. He returned to the Bucks' bench briefly during the third quarter, but he headed back to the locker room again after a few moments. He was eventually ruled out for the remainder of the game due to a left knee hyperextension.

You can see the play where the injury occurred below:

While the Bucks can take solace in knowing that they're up 3-2 after winning Game 5 123-112, not having Antetokoumpo with a shot to close out the series in Atlanta won't be easy.