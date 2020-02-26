Giannis Antetokounmpo made it clear he doesn't like Drake in Bucks' win over Raptors

If the Toronto Raptors are playing a big game against a marquee opponent, chances are that Drake is sitting is sitting courtside. When the Raptors hosted the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, Drake -- you guessed it -- was in his usual spot and made his presence known.

But even before the game began, Drake flexed his muscles. He was spotted with a pair of custom WWE title belts from the Raptors' 2018-19 championship season. Needless to say, the rapper was very confident in his team's chances as he entered the building.

Drake could even be heard saying "we have our own belts too."

Once the game started, Drake sat in his courtside seats and had no problem taunting the Bucks. Talking smack to some of the league's top players, including James Harden and Joel Embiid, has become a hobby of Drake's.

It was no different when it came to Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, Antetokounmpo at one point had enough of Drake's antics and told him to "shut the f--- up."

After the game, Antetokounmpo was asked about the exchanges with Drake and he gave a brutally honest answer.

Giannis on Drake: “He cares about me. I really don’t. I’m just here to win games and help my team.” — James Herbert (@outsidethenba) February 26, 2020

Antetokounmpo clearly wasn't concerned with anything that Drake had to say throughout the night. But maybe it did get under his skin. The star didn't have his usual stellar game and scored only 19 points in the 108-97 Bucks win. However, he didn't have to carry the load with four of the team's starters finishing in double figures. Guard Khris Middleton led the way with 22 points and knocked down several key jump shots on the evening.

Antetokounmpo ended up getting the last laugh, even if there is never a dull moment when Drake is in the house.