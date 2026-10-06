The Miami Heat were briefly the most-talked-about team in the NBA this summer after landing Giannis Antetokounmpo in a trade, finally ending his lengthy flirtation with leaving the Milwaukee Bucks.

While the Philadelphia 76ers usurped them in the public consciousness by trading for Jaylen Brown and signing LeBron James, the Heat and Antetokounmpo are working through training camp and learning just how strong a fit they are together.

While there are on-court questions about this particular Heat roster and whether they have the ceiling to win a title this year, Antetokounmpo has already fallen in love with the organization. Miami loves to talk about "Heat Culture," which isn't for everyone, but in Antetokounmpo, the Heat have found a kindred spirit.

In an interview with The Athletic, Antetokounmpo was asked if Heat Culture is a real thing. He insisted it is and detailed what it means to him.

"Togetherness. How serious they are. Communication," Antetokounmpo said. "Yesterday, we had a meeting. It was probably one of the most exciting, entertaining meetings. There were two Navy SEALs, and they were telling their story, and we were doing push-ups and shit. It's real, and I love every f---ing second of it. I'm not even gonna lie. It gives me goosebumps. It's almost like being alive again."

Antetokounmpo, at 31, has a fresh start in a place that operates in a unique way that, unsurprisingly, has him excited. Even in the Bucks' best years, Antetokounmpo explained they took a very different approach because it was an older team with different priorities off the court.

"Brook (Lopez) is not showing up a month early. Khris (Middleton) is not showing up a month early. Jrue (Holiday) is not showing up a month early. Like, we knew what the deal was," Antetokounmpo said. "We knew that the moment we came in, we were on the same page, and the moment we were out, everybody was doing their own thing. But we were kind of in the same timeline. All of us. We had kids at the same time. We were living a mile away from one another. When we were there, we were there."

This Heat team is much younger, and Antetokounmpo wanted to dive headfirst into Heat Culture. It's not a surprise, given Antetokounmpo's passion and work ethic, that he'd be a quick convert, but it is much easier to buy in during the honeymoon period when everything is being viewed through rose-colored glasses.

The challenge in Miami is proving that approach can yield the intended on-court results fast enough to keep Antetokounmpo feeling "alive again," as he put it.

The roster has an obvious tilt to the defensive side of the floor for 2026-27, with a question about whether they have enough shooting and shot creation beyond Antetokounmpo to reach the offensive heights needed to challenge the top teams in both conferences.

For now, at least, Antetokounmpo is fully bought in and will spread the good word of Heat Culture to anyone who will listen.