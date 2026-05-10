We are slowly but steadily approaching a resolution to the long-simmering Giannis Antetokounmpo saga. One Bucks co-owner, Wes Edens, said in March that Milwaukee would either extend or trade Antetokounmpo this offseason, and another co-owner, Jimmy Haslam, offered a more specific timeline this week, saying the team hoped to have clarity on Antetokounmpo by the NBA Draft on June 23.

That's a bit more than six weeks away and the market is very much still setting itself, but on Saturday, The Athletic's Sam Amick wrote a thorough re-examination of teams that would potentially be in play, and it included two pretty notable nuggets that could inform how this is going to play out:

Antetokounmpo is "believed to be interested in joining a true title contender," which makes things harder for teams lower in the standings to make a sincere push.

It is also "widely believed" that Antetokounmpo would prefer to remain in the Eastern Conference.

All of this aligns with Antetokounmpo's previous quotes on the subject. Dating back to the 2023 offseason, he's been consistent in prioritizing winning a second championship as his goal should he leave Milwaukee. This creates an understandable skepticism about joining an up-and-coming team. He's 31 and just came off a lottery season. He may not believe he has time to wait for such a team to build itself into a true contender.

The Eastern Conference, in addition to its relative geographic proximity to his home bases in Milwaukee and Greece, is also the easier competitive path, as it means facing only one of the Oklahoma City Thunder or San Antonio Spurs in the playoffs rather than both.

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Antetokounmpo is on an expiring contract. He has the leverage to deter any suitors he deems undesirable. So that raises the question: if his priority is a "true title contender" in the Eastern Conference, who actually checks those boxes?

There are five relatively straightforward answers of varying compatibility:

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons undoubtedly clear both the "contender" and the "Eastern Conference" bars, but they're an iffy roster fit for Antetokounmpo, given how good they already are near the basket and how much shooting they've had to sacrifice to get there. The Pistons would have to completely reorganize their roster to suit him. For now, there's little indication they'd be interested in doing so.

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers reached Game 7 of the NBA Finals last season, so if you assume Tyrese Haliburton comes back healthy next year, they'd check both boxes. Their plans, for the time being, rest on Sunday's lottery. If their pick lands in the top four, they keep it and presumably use it to draft a potential star. Coach Rick Carlisle indicated in April that "if it doesn't happen, there's a contingency plan to build the team up, too."

Would they push for Antetokounmpo if they lose the pick? Would he want to go there, given the pretty contentious Bucks-Pacers rivalry that has developed over the past few years? Indiana feels more like a long shot to monitor than an inner-circle suitor for now.

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics lost in the first round of the playoffs, but won 56 games this season, 60 last year and the championship in 2024. They're a clear contender, and Antetokounmpo has gone out of his way to express admiration for Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla. A package would presumably center on Jaylen Brown, and would allow the Celtics to balance their offense, given how little rim pressure they've generated in recent years as they've emphasized 3-point shooting. We've covered the idea of a Giannis-to-Boston trade in depth here.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers currently trail the Pistons 2-1 in their second-round series, and earlier this week, Jake Fischer reported that the Cavaliers approached Milwaukee to discuss a trade at the deadline. At the time, the Bucks wanted Evan Mobley and all of Cleveland's available draft capital. The Cavaliers scoffed at the deadline but could revisit the idea if this series goes poorly or the price drops.

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have reportedly been the team that interested Antetokounmpo the most in prior transaction cycles, and they've justified that faith this postseason with six straight wins. They are now on the verge of the Eastern Conference finals, and that might be the problem for Giannis. If the Knicks reach the Finals or potentially win the championship, they would presumably be less likely to shake up such a successful team. If they fail to live up to James Dolan's Finals expectations, however, they would likely be in the mix as well.

Could any other teams emerge as possibilities?

These are the no-questions-asked Eastern Conference contenders. That doesn't mean they're the only ones Antetokounmpo would accept. Amick also noted "there have been rumblings for quite some time now that Antetokounmpo would be open to the idea of a Heat relocation," noting the lack of state income tax in Florida. The Heat have been stuck in the Play-In Tournament for four years, but have also made the Finals twice this decade, so their contending status is in question. What likely helps their case is that Antetokounmpo shares an agent, Alex Saratsis, with Heat big man Bam Adebayo.

Dark horses can always emerge. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported in March that VJ Edgecombe would interest the Bucks, so the 76ers have a path into the proceedings if they want one. Amick noted that the Magic called the Bucks about Antetokounmpo in February, citing a report from HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. Teams like Atlanta, Brooklyn and Charlotte are waiting on lottery results, and while none are viewed as prominent suitors right now, perhaps the ping pong balls change that. We also can't rule out the notion that a Western Conference team changes Antetokounmpo's mind.

But at this point, we're starting to get a clearer picture of the kind of teams Antetokounmpo is expected to prefer, and if his preference is strong enough, he has ways to steer the proceedings in that direction. If his goal is to reach an Eastern Conference contender, those five listed teams would seemingly have the inside track if they want it.