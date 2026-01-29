This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

Good morning, sports fans! It's Austin Nivison kicking off your Thursday with the biggest and best stories from around the sports world. Giannis Antetokounmpo kicked the NBA trade rumor mill into high gear, the Browns have a new coach and there is more drama involving the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

😲 Five things to know Thursday

🏀 Do not miss this: Giannis Antetokounmpo trade destinations

Getty Images

Bucks GM Jon Horst will be a very popular man over the next few days. To put it more accurately, Giannis Antetokounmpo will be a very popular man because every NBA title hopeful will be trying to acquire him.

That being the case, our own Sam Quinn put together a list of the nine teams that could add Antetokounmpo between now and the summer. Perhaps the most high-profile destination is the Knicks, but they do have some hurdles to clear in order to make it happen.

Despite those obstacles, if Giannis wants to wind up in New York, then he may be able to force his way there.

Quinn: "If Giannis wants the Knicks, he's probably going to have to stick his thumb on the scale. Maybe, just maybe, he can scare off other suitors by letting them know he'd only re-sign in New York. And maybe, just maybe, the Bucks could talk themselves into a star they could put on billboards as they sort through the wreckage of a post-Giannis future. There are a lot of maybes here. When the star wants a certain team, though, that team always has a reasonable shot."

Even if the Knicks don't acquire Antetokounmpo before the trade deadline, Karl-Anthony Towns may be on his way out, but that alone may not solve the team's defensive issues.

🏈 Grading second-year CFB coaches

Getty Images

When it comes to evaluating football coaches, it's always fun to review first-year coaches, but they haven't had much time to establish a culture or turn over the roster. You can glean more information from a coach's second year on the job, and it makes it easier to grade their job performance.

That's exactly what our team of college football experts did as they doled out grades for each second-year sideline boss, and I think they were more than fair. Take their review of Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer, who earned a "C+." He did lead the Crimson Tide to the College Football Playoff, but the team didn't exactly look like the juggernaut of days gone by, as Shehan Jeyarajah writes.

Jeyarajah: "There were legitimate steps forward in DeBoer's second season -- and serious steps back. The Crimson Tide made it back to the SEC title game and CFP, but are still miles away from the national title contender they were under Nick Saban. With a third new QB in three years, DeBoer has to find a new identity."

In another realm of the college coaching world, Lincoln Riley is taking steps to make sure USC hits another level in 2026. The Trojans hired former TCU coach Gary Patterson as they build momentum.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

📺 What we're watching Thursday

🎾 Australian Open: Women's semifinals, 3 p.m. on ESPN2

⚽ RB Salzburg at Aston Villa, 3 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

🏀 Kansas at No. 12 TCU (W), 6 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 No. 13 Michigan State at Purdue (W), 6 p.m. on Big Ten Network

🏀 No. 24 Alabama at No. 23 Georgia (W), 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network

🏀 Colorado at No. 8 Iowa State (M), 7 p.m. on FS1

🏀 Bucks at Wizards, 7 p.m. on Prime Video

🏀 No. 7 Louisville at Stanford (W), 8 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Wisconsin at No. 11 Ohio State (W), 8 p.m. on Big Ten Network

🏀 No. 20 Duke at Miami (W), 8 p.m. on ACC Network

🏀 No. 3 South Carolina at Auburn (W), 9 p.m. on SEC Network

🏀 Washington at No. 9 Illinois (M), 9 p.m. on FS1

🏀 Thunder at Timberwolves, 9:30 on Prime Video

🎾 Australian Open: Men's semifinals, 10:30 p.m. on ESPN