Giannis Antetokounmpo nearly murdered a baseball tee with his wild hacks at Yankee Stadium

Giannis Antetokounmpo might be the NBA's MVP, but he'd probably be the No. 7 hitter on your young one's tee ball team.

The Greek Freak took his MVP tour to Yankee Stadium on Monday night and we're all better off because of that. Before taking in Monday's Yankees-Rays game, Giannis got a chance to take some hacks in the Yanks' batting cage and he reminded us all that hitting a baseball is a pretty tough task to master, even when the ball is sitting on a tee.

Let's just say Antetokounmpo might be great at driving the lane, but he's not yet quite great at driving a baseball.

The swing mechanics need a bit of work, so much so that Giannis left more of a mark on the tee itself than any of the baseballs he hit. Those who were lucky enough to witness the spectacle seemed to greatly enjoy the MVP's very raw swing, especially when it sent a piece of the tee flying into the netting as the ball fell straight down to the plate below.

But, for what it's worth, Giannis didn't seem to be bothered or frustrated much by his struggles at the plate. He found great pleasure in every swing, regardless of the result, and it was so perfectly Giannis. Even without the immense talent, he's still got an MVP personality.

Meanwhile, somewhere the Rockets' social media team is furiously trying to spin this video into further reason why James Harden should have been MVP.