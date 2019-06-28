Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nike come together to officially unveil his signature Air Zoom Freak 1 shoe

Next time you see Bucks superstar and 2018-19 NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo on the court he'll be wearing his new signature shoe, the Nike Air Zoom Freak 1. Antetokounmpo and Nike came together to officially announce the release of his shoe along with a matching apparel line on Friday.

Antetokounmpo, a longtime Nike athlete, joins a loaded roster of talent at The Swoosh and becomes one of the primary building blocks for the brand moving forward. The list of Nike athletes with signature shoe deals includes LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Paul George and Kyrie Irving.

The Air Zoom Freak 1 takes some inspiration from the Nike Kobe line, one of the brand's longest-running shoe lines that has shown continued success even after Kobe Bryant's retirement. Details in the shoe also pay tribute to Antetokounmpo's jersey number, his connection to his hometown in Athens, Greece and his family's legacy extending back to their native Nigeria.

"In a logo, you can put a lot of things together and talk about your life — represent family, represent Nigeria and Greece. That is exciting," Antetokounmpo said in a press release.

The Nike Air Zoom Freak 1 is set to hit the hardwood next season. Nike

Making Antetokounmpo a signature athlete, something reserved for the biggest names and most successful players, seems like an obvious move for Nike. Antetokounmpo, despite his already incredible resume, is only 24 years old and projects to be a viable replacement to take over as the face of the brand when James and Durant are out of the league. His popularity overseas could also play a huge role in the success of his shoe line and that can't be overlooked. Even with all the hype that goes into a signature shoe release, Antetokounmpo continues to be unfazed.

"To be honest with you, I never dreamed of having a signature shoe," Antetokounmpo said. "Growing up, the goal was making the NBA; playing hard and helping your team win. This is a bonus."

The Nike Air Zoom Freak 1 will be available June 29 at a retail price of $120.