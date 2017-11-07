Giannis Antetokounmpo re-signs with Nike, will reportedly get signature shoe

Giannis Antetokounmpo is sticking with Nike.

The Bucks' do-everything forward, who perhaps has the brightest future of any player in the league, released a video on Twitter Tuesday morning indicating that he was entering into a "long-term partnership" with the shoe brand.

Giannis was previously a Nike athlete, but his contract with them ended on Oct. 1 of this year, and he had been a free agent ever since. Understandably, every major company was interested in working with Giannis. Adidas made an aggressive pitch, sending the youngster a full truckload of shoes and gear, including the Kanye West prized Yeezy sneakers during the offseason.

It looks like adidas brought @Giannis_An34 a truck full of sneakers. 👀 pic.twitter.com/pdOkw9TWxF — B/R Kicks (@br_kicks) September 20, 2017

According to a report from Nick DePaula and Darren Rovell, Chinese company Li-Ning also made a strong push for the Greek Freak. Via ESPN:

With his initial four-year Nike sneaker deal expired on Oct. 1, the Bucks franchise forward and positionless phenom was a key target of competing brands like adidas and Chinese footwear company Li-Ning. Sources said both companies made aggressive pitches to the reigning Most Improved Player of the league, whose dominant play this season has already entered him into the top of the league's MVP race.

Giannis, though, decided to stick with Nike, and, according to DePaula and Rovell, will soon get his own signature shoe.

According to the report, a key component of the new Nike deal for Antetokounmpo is that it also includes the creation of a signature shoe. The process of designing a signature shoe is typically part of a 14-18 month timeline.

With the Bucks set to play the Portland Trail Blazers later this month on Nov. 30, the brand is looking to begin that process over the coming weeks and again in person at Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon. It is likely that the soonest a "Giannis 1" sneaker would release would be during the fall or holiday seasons of 2019, according to insiders.

This is pretty cool news, obviously for Giannis first and foremost, but also for all of his adoring fans across the world who will love to get some "Giannis 1s" on their feet.

Maybe Giannis will be able to get his new teammate Eric Bledsoe a pair.