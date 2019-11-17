Giannis Antetokounmpo reminds everyone why he's an MVP favorite with incredible dunk, followed by big block

Giannis Antetokounmpo took his game to another level last season, and was rewarded with the MVP award after averaging 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals, while leading the Milwaukee Bucks to the best record in the league. This season, he's putting up even better numbers in every single category, and on Saturday night, he reminded everyone exactly why he's a favorite to take home the honor once again.

Just a few minutes into the Bucks' matchup with the Indiana Pacers, Giannis controlled the ball up top as he often does, and looked to make a play. A little hesitation move was all it took for him to get an angle on Jakarr Sampson, and he strode past him with an eye on the rim. Rookie Goga Bitadze came over to help, but it was too late. Taking off from well outside the charge circle, Giannis flew towards the rim for an incredible lefty slam.

For most players, that dunk would have been an impressive enough highlight to last a few weeks, let alone the rest of the game. But not Giannis. Just a few possessions later, he came up with yet another incredible play, this time on the defensive end. After getting stripped near midcourt, he hustled his way back on defense and winded up for the massive rejection.

Giannis makes highlight reel plays every single night, but even for him this was a pretty incredible sequence. And more than that, it was a reminder that even though his scoring is impressive, he's always getting it done on both ends. That was a big reason he separated himself from James Harden in the MVP race last season, and it could be a deciding factor again with the Rockets' offensive superstar dominating again.

With Khris Middleton out for the next month due to a thigh contusion, the Bucks will need him to continue to make plays like this, and with how Giannis has played this season, there's little reason to doubt him.