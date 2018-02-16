Giannis Antetokounmpo says he wants to work out with Kobe Bryant this summer

During Thursday night's matchup between the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks, much of the focus -- rightly so -- was on Nikola Jokic making NBA history after recording the quickest triple-double ever. Jokic's stunning 30-point, 15-rebound, 17-assist triple-double was also just the sixth such game in NBA history.

But because there was so much attention given to Jokic, few outside Milwaukee noticed that Giannis Antetokounmpo also put up a triple-double, finishing with 36 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists of his own. One thing many people are paying attention to, however, are Giannis' comments after the game.

Following his strong performance, Antetokounmpo told ESPN Milwaukee that he has a special mission for All-Star Weekend: He wants to ask Kobe Bryant if he can work out with him this summer. Via ESPN Milwaukee:

Following the Milwaukee Bucks' 134-123 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo told ESPN Milwaukee he hopes to work with NBA legend Kobe Bryant this summer. "When I go to that event, I'm going to try to sneak an opportunity to talk to him," Antetokounmpo said. "I want to ask him if I can come to L.A. to work with him." "I saw an interview that he did. He did an interview recently where he said he is working out players this summer," Antetokounmpo said. "I think one of the guys he works with in the summer is Kawhi Leonard, probably Jimmy Butler and Paul George."

The Greek Freak doesn't just want help on the court. He also wants to know how Bryant's mind works.

"Not to just go out there and workout for two or three weeks, but to grab a dinner and see the way his mind thinks," Antetokounmpo said. "To see if I'm on the right path. "It's all about how he thinks. It's about how they think, how the greats think. How they think about the game. I want to see how he thinks about the game, how he sees the game, how he would play today, would he change something about the way he plays. Obviously, he's watched me play, and hopefully he can give me some tips."

Following Bryant's final NBA game in Milwaukee, he sat down with Giannis and then-head coach Jason Kidd. And prior to this season, the Black Mamba challenged Giannis to win MVP, so they do have a bit of a relationship.

Already one of the most skilled players in the league, if Giannis is able to learn a few things about what it takes to win from Kobe, he'll be even more of a problem for every other team.