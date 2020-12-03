Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is the two-time reigning NBA MVP, but says despite the accolades, he's not the best player in the world right now. He says that honor belongs to the one and only LeBron James.

Speaking with Cosmote TV in Greece, Antetokounmpo discussed his thoughts on who the best of the best is currently and had high praise for the Los Angeles Lakers star.

Antetokounmpo said:

"It doesn't matter who is the MVP. He is the best. I say so. He is the best in the world. The day that I would be the best player in the world, I will step forward and say it."

He continued saying, "So I should get mad right now if LeBron wins the MVP and not me? Don't get crazy… that would mean that I lost my head. Guys, seven years ago I was looking up to LeBron. He was like… Like Jordan for everyone else. For me, that was LeBron. And now I am on the same sentence with LeBron".

Giannis has yet to win an NBA championship, but says he "will not stop playing until I get what I want to achieve."

Looking at his goals, he says, "I want to win a medal; I want to win an NBA championship. I may continue until I am 45. I am not in hurry, I will be here."

No. 34 earned the MVP honor after recording 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists in the regular season. He also helped lead the team to a league-best record in 2018-2019 and 2019-2020.

The 25-year-old's resume speaks for itself, but he knows he is not yet at LBJ level.

James is the defending NBA Finals MVP and just signed a two-year $85 million max contract with LA. This was James' fourth NBA Finals MVP and fourth ring.

Antetokounmpo and his Bucks were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs.