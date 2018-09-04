Giannis Antetokounmpo speaks on Sterling Brown's controversial arrest: Bucks have his back no matter what

The arrest of Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown has drawn criticism aimed at Milwaukee P.D. and its handling of the incident. Rather than dividing the team, though, star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo says the Bucks have drawn closer in the midst of the controversy.

In an interview with CBS News at the launch party for EA Sports' "NBA 2K19," Antetokounmpo made clear where he and his team stood on the matter.

"I'm going to have his back no matter what," he said. "What I saw from the video was disturbing."

Brown filed a lawsuit against Milwaukee and its police department following his January arrest citing excessive force used against him. Subsequently, video of the incident showed officers throwing him to the ground using a Taser on him before arresting him.

"At the end of the day, I'm always going to have my brother's back," said Antetokounmpo. "That's all that matters. I had a chance to talk to him and I told him, 'whatever you need, I'm here.' As a team, we talked about it, we told him, 'no matter what you believe, that was wrong. We're going to have your back.'"

Brown was arrested in the January incident over a late-night parking violation and was briefly jailed, but never charged with a crime. Hours after the incident took place, Brown appeared in an NBA game with bruises on his face.