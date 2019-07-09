Giannis Antetokounmpo sues designer for using his 'Greek Freak' nickname on shirts

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, also known as the "Greek Freak," has filed a lawsuit against an artist who used his trademarked nickname on a line of t-shirts.

According to a lawsuit filed Monday in Manhattan federal court, the reigning NBA MVP says the designer is using his name and likeness to make a profit with t-shirts that depict Antetokounmpo with deer antlers and have the "Greek Freak" name written on them.

The 24-year-old says he sent the artist, Jinder Bhogal, a cease-and-desist letter in May but never heard anything back.

The suit says Bhogal aimed to mislead customers for profit and customers thought they were "purchasing products associated with or endorsed by Giannis Antetokounmpo, one of the most successful and popular NBA players," even though they were not.

The lawsuit also states that it is clear the defendant sold the products "with the purpose of confusing and misleading consumers."

Bhogal's website is known for selling NBA fan gear that "serves as a way for the true fans to truly represent, in a way that only Jin B. can offer."

His Instagram page features a video of him drawing the 2018-2019 MVP with deer antlers, as the lawsuit states the shirt had.

The shirt in question no longer appears on Bhogal's website for sale, but the design is still featured in rotation on the site's header.