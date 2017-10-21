Giannis Antetokounmpo takes on LeBron James, but LeBron comes out on top

Giannis Antetokounmpo has best player in the NBA potential. He still has a long way to go, but the young Bucks forward has an absurd skill set for his size. He's going to be dominating the NBA sooner rather than later and everybody knows it. However, to do that he'll need to pass the current kings of the NBA.

Sitting at the top of the league is LeBron James. The three-time NBA champion and four-time MVP isn't going to just let Antetokounmpo pass him without a fight. On national TV he got a chance to give a physical example of that.

Antetokounmpo had the ball on a fast break and drove straight to the rim. The only player standing in his way? LeBron. So who comes out on top? The young upstart or the longtime veteran?

Giannis vs. LeBron fast break 👀 pic.twitter.com/HQ2ZqY21pK — ESPN (@espn) October 21, 2017

Winner by rejection off the glass is LeBron James! Nice try young fella. James still has the athleticism to block even the most physical of players. Try again next time.

However, props to Antetokounmpo for showing no fear and going straight at one of the greatest players ever. He could have pulled up for a jump shot or even pulled out and waited for a teammate since Cleveland had help, but he went right at him. One day he's going to win that matchup and maybe that'll be the day the torch gets passed.