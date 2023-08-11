Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play for Greece in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar announced on his social media accounts on Friday. Antetokounmpo had minor surgery on his knee earlier in the offseason.

Antetokounmpo's full statement:

Everyone knows my passion and love for my National Team has and never will change. Since the conclusion of my NBA season I have been pushing my body to the limits to be the player I need to be to help our team achieve the goals we set. But after months of work and multiple meetings with medical staff it is clear that i am not ready to compete in the level that I need to be to participate in the World Cup. This was not a choice but my only option in ensuring I get back to the level of basketball I have worked so hard to achieve so far in my career. I am extremely disappointed in this outcome but this was a decision made with the medical staff. I'm going to continue to push myself to be ready for the next time my name is called. My personal, and our ultimate team goal is to qualify for the 2024 Olympics games and it will be an honor to represent my National Team next year.

The Greek national team included Antetokounmpo on its extended roster, but he did not participate in training camp. Notable names on the team include Georgios Papagiannis, Kostas Papanikolaou, Thomas Walkup and Thanasis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo's absence is bad news for a team that is already missing Nick Calathes, Tyler Dorsey and Kostas Sloukas, and it's good news for Team USA, which is in Greece's group.

Greece and Team USA will play an exhibition game in Abu Dhabi on Aug. 18. The World Cup begins on Aug. 25.