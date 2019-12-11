Giannis Antetokounmpo to miss game against Pelicans with quad soreness as Bucks strive for 16th straight win

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently on a 15-game win streak, and look like the most unstoppable team in the NBA right now behind the dominance of Giannis Antetokounmpo's. They have the best net rating in the league (12.7) in the league by a wide margin, and their No. 1 defense in the league hold opponents to 107.2 points per night.

Giannis, who is averaging 30.9 points, 13.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists, is once again the lead favorite to repeat as MVP this season, and his supporting cast has only improved from a year ago. There have been few speed bumps for Milwaukee in 2019-20; even missing Khris Middleton for seven games didn't seem to slow the Bucks down. However, in the matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans Wednesday night, the Bucks' win streak will be on the line as they will be without Giannis for the game.

After coming of a 32-point performance against the Orlando Magic, the Bucks announced that he reigning MVP will be sidelined in their matchup against the Pelicans due to right quad tendon soreness.

There hasn't been any word on if this is the only game he will be out for, though it doesn't appear to be serious at all. While it's a tough loss for the Bucks, who will look to defend home court against a Pelicans team that has lost nine straight games, it's an even bigger loss for NBA ratings as it's a nationally televised game.

The Pelicans are still awaiting the debut of No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson, who has not played a single game this season due to surgery he had to repair a torn right lateral meniscus. Initially he was given a 6-to-8 week timeline for his recovery, but that timetable has come and gone and he has yet to be cleared for any on-court activity.

Without Giannis and Zion on the floor, this matchup loses a lot of its luster, and while the Bucks will be weaker without the Greek Freak, they should have no trouble putting the struggling Pelicans away easily.