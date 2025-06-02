As soon as the NBA Finals conclude, everyone will be on high alert to see if: 1. Giannis Antetokounmpo requests a trade from the Milwaukee Bucks, and 2. Which teams are in the running. Chatter is common regarding what Antetokounmpo might like if he were to be traded from the Bucks, like living in a no-income tax state (Florida and Texas), remaining in the Eastern Conference (easier path to a Finals appearance) and joining a championship-contending team.

But few teams fit the bill perfectly. If the Bucks make him available, it is a safe bet that every team in the league makes a courtesy call to inquire about an asking price.

Teams like the Spurs and Rockets are the most mentioned as possible suitors for Antetokounmpo, as are the Brooklyn Nets, though after falling to eighth in the draft order there may be less interest from Milwaukee's end when a team like San Antonio holds the No. 2 pick. But one team under the radar -- until now -- is the Toronto Raptors. On paper, Toronto don't exactly fit the bill as a title contender next season, but according to Toronto Star's Doug Smith there is mutual interest been Antetokounmpo and the Raptors.

What would a Raptors trade for Giannis look like?

It would be a pricy trade for the Raptors, as Antetokounmpo is owed around $54.1 million next season, and is under contract until 2027. So matching salary requires Toronto to surrender some of its depth in order to make it work financially. Assume Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram are off the table. The Raptors made a point to build around Barnes and signed Ingram to a three-year, $120 million extension after trading for him in February, the next biggest contract to look at would be RJ Barrett. Next season Barrett will make roughly $27 million, which is a good starting point from a salary matching standpoint in order for the Raptors to make that work.

But the caveat here is are the Bucks interested in Barrett? In his first full season with the Raptors after the 2023 Knicks trade, Barrett averaged 21 points, six rebounds and five assists and shot the ball pretty well. But is that the caliber of player Milwaukee would want in return? The positive here, is that if the Bucks aren't completely enamored with Barrett as the centerpiece to a Giannis trade, they could be convinced in the form of draft capital.

But if the Raptors and team president Masai Ujiri really covet Antetokounmpo, they'd stomach the loss of some promising young guys if it meant that they felt getting the 30-year-old NBA champion brings them closer to claiming another title.

Toronto owns all of its future first-round picks, and has the No. 9 pick in the upcoming draft. That pick would almost certainly be included in any deal for Antetokounmpo, as well as at least another future first rounder and some pick swaps. The Raptors would also probably have to throw in some younger guys, maybe Gradey Dick and Ochai Agbaji in addition to Barrett. To make it financially work you'd have to add Jakob Poeltl to that package as well. But that's a steep price for the Raptors, who would essentially gut their roster to add Antetokounmpo. They'd still have a nucleus of Barnes, Ingram and Immanuel Quickley, but you surrender the depth needed that would make this a championship-contending team, if it even is that with Antetokounmpo on the roster.