Giannis Antetokounmpo put together a 21-10-14 triple-double as the Bucks got a dominant victory over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday. The on-court action was so lopsided for Milwaukee that Antetokounmpo decided to undertake some artistic pursuits even as the game clock continued.

In a video posted after the game by the Bucks' social media team, the reigning MVP was seen taking photos of the action before and -- as a result of the huge lead -- during the game. Ever the family man, the Bucks star focused the lens on his brother, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, getting a few action shots of his sibling teammate. He also was able to get a posed shot of Pat Connaughton and Donte DiVincenzo.

"I thought it would be a good idea if I take some pictures of Thanasis, make him look good," Antetokounmpo said, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "I was just trying to have fun, be in the moment."

He was even seen getting into the photography during the local broadcast of the Bucks game. FOX Sports Wisconsin posted a clip of Giannis getting his shots in with the fourth quarter not even halfway done-- and a 28-point lead, to be fair.

Given the work Antetokounmpo put in to go from an uncoordinated teenage prospect to a two-time MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, it's hard not to imagine that if he really decided to dedicate himself to photography, he could bring some new meaning to the phrase "award-winning shots" to his life.