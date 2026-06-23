Giannis Antetokounmpo trade grades: Heat earn 'B+' in blockbuster, while Bucks pay for waiting too long

Giannis Antetokounmpo has finally been traded. After a long saga in which seemingly half of the league checked in, the two-time MVP has a new home. Antetokounmpo will spend the 2026-27 season (and presumably longer) with the Miami Heat. The Bucks' return in the blockbuster trade is centered on draft picks and young players. In Miami, the Greek Freak will partner up with All-Star big man Bam Adebayo.

The terms of the trade are as follows:

The Heat have been one of the most successful NBA franchises of the century, but have spent the past handful of seasons in decline. They made a surprise run to the NBA Finals in 2023, but have been in the last four Eastern Conference Play-In Tournaments. In that time, they have tried and failed to trade for a number of big-name stars, most notably Damian Lillard and Kevin Durant. Now, they've finally gotten their man.

Milwaukee, meanwhile, kickstarts one of the more complicated rebuilds in the NBA. The Bucks will attempt to move forward without control of their own first-round picks through 2030, instead relying on what little they have left in the cupboard and this package of young players and picks from the Heat. The biggest deal of the offseason is officially done, so let's grade the long-awaited Giannis Antetokounmpo trade.

Miami Heat: B+

The Heat won the Giannis sweepstakes, but questions remain in South Beach

The Heat have been trapped in purgatory ever since that failed run at Damian Lillard. They've been a play-in regular. They had no prospects seemingly poised for a breakout, and their assets, at least compared to other star-seekers on the open market, were somewhat minimal.

Miami has been offering versions of this package for superstars essentially since the summer of 2023, when they couldn't seal the deal on Lillard. They missed on Kevin Durant as well, and probably other stars we didn't hear about. This is what the Heat do. Their entire roster-building philosophy under Pat Riley has essentially amounted to "acquire superstars at below-market prices." The track record speaks for itself. Alonzo Mourning. Shaquille O'Neal. LeBron James and Chris Bosh. Jimmy Butler. Now, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

In some ways, this is a perfect basketball fit. The Heat led the NBA in drives (60.8) and pace (104.22 possessions) per game last season. Erik Spoelstra adopted a version of the offense Noah LaRoche helped install in Memphis for the 2024-25 season last year, and that meant minimal ball screens but a ton of transition and isolation. That is Antetokounmpo's specialty. Part of the reason his partnership with Lillard failed was that Antetokounmpo does not want to screen as much as a typical big would. He wants the ball in his hands, and he wants to attack the basket. That's what this offense is designed to do.

Miami figures to be a defensive monster next season. While Antetokounmpo is not nearly the rim-protector he was at his peak, he's never had a front-court partner like Bam Adebayo before. The Heat can genuinely run any defensive scheme they choose. Those two bigs can switch anything. They can defend at the level of the screen or drop without fully conceding mid-range looks. Spoelstra is about as creative as defensive coaches get. No team runs more zone than the Heat do, and Spoelstra will surely cook up some interesting ones for this duo. In the James-Bosh days, the Heat blitzed pick-and-rolls to try to generate turnovers. Anything is on the table, especially with Davion Mitchell and Andrew Wiggins (who has a player option, but should be back in some capacity) here as point-of-attack defenders.

But there are real questions here, questions that will probably involve further roster moves. Is Adebayo really the stretch center Antetokounmpo has grown so used to playing alongside? A lot was made of his growth as a shooter last season, but the end result was still below 32% from deep. The month-to-month numbers swung wildly:

Month 3-Point attempts per game 3-Point percentage October 7.2 36.1% November 3.8 32.4% December 3.4 27% January 5.4 38% February 5.5 33.3% March 7.6 22.6% April 5.8 40%

Adebayo checks just about every other box. He's a high-IQ player who will probably develop some sort of two-man game with Giannis. He can create his own shot and anchor bench lineups. But Antetokounmpo's career took off when he was paired with Brook Lopez, and the Bucks went to great lengths to get him Myles Turner last summer because they understood how essential that archetype is for him. If Adebayo isn't making 3s, that creates problems.

Who else is handling the ball here? Herro is gone. Norman Powell is a free agent. At this moment, the Heat are hard-capped at the first apron with around $18.1 million in spending power. They can create more through trades, or, if Wiggins declines his player option, they could give him a long-term deal that lowers his salary for next season. Powell, in all likelihood, will be back. But that leaves Miami with an injury-prone superstar and a 33-year-old lead guard in an era that has been defined by depth and health.

The Heat do a better job of manufacturing depth than any other team. Their 2023 Finals team was full of undrafted free agents. But getting through the 82-game grind will be no easy feat here. The Heat were already a mediocre shooting team and just gave up their best shooter in Herro. Figuring out the spacing around Antetokounmpo will be a challenge. Miami shouldn't be done.

The long-term cost here can't be dismissed. This is it. The Heat have fired their bullets. They are basically out of draft picks and have given away most of their notable young players. If this doesn't work -- and remember, we're talking about a 31-year-old with a lengthy recent history of calf injuries here -- there might not be a pivot. If this trade made them an obvious Eastern Conference favorite, they'd still get an "A" just based on the value alone. As it stands, they're probably behind New York and Detroit. We'll see what follow-up moves Boston makes and how healthy Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton looks.

This trade isn't without risk. The Heat went all-in on a team that, for now, doesn't look good enough to win a championship. But it was a trade they had to make. They were stuck in the middle. It was either this or trade Adebayo and rebuild. None of us should be surprised with what Pat Riley chose. The Heat have one of the best coaches in the NBA and a front office used to solving star-based roster problems with minimal resources. There's work to be done, but the Heat undeniably win this trade on paper.

Milwaukee Bucks: C-

The Bucks waited too long to begin their rebuild

Let's get this out of the way: the Bucks waited too long to make this trade. They just wasted a year. Everyone outside of Milwaukee knew this was over the moment Damian Lillard tore his Achilles. Had they moved quickly with Antetokounmpo, they probably could have gotten a haul for him. He had two years left on his contract last offseason. The injury concerns weren't as pronounced.

Now, not only did they get less in this deal than they could have, but they couldn't tank as hard as they should have to maximize their 2026 first-round pick (yes, I know, they were getting the lesser of their own and New Orleans', but tanking could have at least moved them up a few slots by giving them the Pelicans' pick). They stuck themselves with four more years and around $90 million more in dead Damian Lillard money because of their waive-and-stretch Myles Turner gambit. There is no more valuable trait in a front office than self awareness. Little else matters if a team doesn't understand where it realistically sits in the broader league landscape. The Bucks lied to themselves for a year, and now they're paying for it.

The market frankly seemed stronger even at the deadline, though it's impossible to know whether or not less desirable suitors would have ultimately pulled the trigger without Antetokounmpo signaling a willingness to extend (Portland, at least, was reportedly willing to do so). The Bucks could potentially have gotten their own picks back from the Blazers, or Golden State's picks moving forward. Instead, when the market materialized in recent weeks, it seems as if only two teams were really in the mix: Miami, who had been there at the deadline, and Boston, who hadn't.

The choice was fundamentally between triggering a full rebuild (the Miami package, based around picks and youth) or attempting to remain competitive (the Boston package, built around a reigning All-NBA player in Jaylen Brown). There wasn't exactly a "right" answer. Brown is a great win-now player for a team that has very few other tools to win right now. Miami offered rebuilding tools for a team that lacks the most important ones: the team's own first-round picks.

That's what makes this deal so disappointing for the Bucks. They needed some sort of centerpiece for whatever is coming next, and the Heat, without offering Bam Adebayo, had no means of offering them one. What Milwaukee is probably hoping for is meaningful draft reform coming in 2029, when the new lottery rules expire. There's a reason teams are so hesitant to trade picks in the 2030s right now. If the rules change, say, to a draft credit system as has been reported as a possibility, controlling Miami's draft resources at that point could prove very beneficial. But that's a hypothetical, which describes so much of this package.

Perhaps if you squint, there's an All-Star buried somewhere within Kel'El Ware. He has the physical traits. Big men who can move and shoot like him are certainly a rarity. But he is still so far away from his best-case outcomes that he is essentially a lottery ticket at this stage. Tyler Herro is a former All-Star, but he isn't the sort of floor-raiser you'd expect from someone of such status, and he's about as vulnerable as playoff defenders get. The Heat reportedly tried to hold Kasparas Jakučionas out of the deal. He was a No. 20 overall pick that scored 328 total points as a rookie.

These are, again, ideally supporting pieces. The Bucks need a foundation, and they have no clear way of building one. Even if they could flip all of this stuff for a star elsewhere, not many big names want to be in Milwaukee. The next few years are going to be bleak. If there's a silver lining here, it's that the relegation zone can't hurt a team that doesn't control its own picks anyway.

The Bucks just traded the best player in their franchise's history. They bungled the situation from the outset, delaying the inevitable long enough to force themselves to trade from a position of weakness. Now we're seeing the result. The Bucks at least forced the Heat to give up most of what they theoretically could, outside of Adebayo, anyway. But that just wasn't much to begin with, so now the Bucks begin an uncertain and probably dreary rebuild.