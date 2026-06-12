Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors: What a Bucks-Heat deal could look like; Celtics, Timberwolves looming?

The NBA Finals are taking center stage right now, but we could be in store for competing headlines if the Milwaukee Bucks trade Giannis Antetokounmpo before the NBA Draft on June 23. At least that was the deadline that Bucks co-owner Jimmy Haslam set for a deal after a tumultuous season that included nonstop trade fodder around their franchise star.

That chatter has picked back up again, with just a week and a half until the draft, and several suitors have emerged in addition to the Miami Heat, who have been connected to the NBA champion for quite some time. In the trade talks between the Bucks and Heat, we now have a clearer picture of what a deal to land Antetokounmpo could look like. According to The Athletic, the Heat would send Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and either Pelle Larsson or Kasparas Jakučionis, in addition to some -- or perhaps all -- of the tradable first-round picks they have at their disposal.

That's a massive haul for the Bucks, one that gets them an All-Star-level player in return in Herro, something the team has been adamant in wanting, as well as some quality younger pieces in Ware and Jaquez. And it appears that Herro may already be preparing to be traded, as he's unfollowed the Heat on social media. Though that could mean nothing, the Heat are seen as the frontrunners to land Antetokounmpo, per The Athletic.

But we've seen this story before. The Heat close in on the latest star player who wants to be traded, only for it not to happen because they don't have the assets, or they're prioritizing assets that shouldn't be held in high regard. That's what happened when they were trying to get a deal done to land Damian Lillard. The Heat didn't want to part ways with Jaquez, and now, ironically, he might be included in the trade to land Antetokounmpo.

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Who else is pursuing Giannis?

Aside from Miami, other teams in the hunt for Antetokounmpo are the Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, Orlando Magic and Portland Trail Blazers, per The Athletic. The Blazers are viewed by the Bucks as a team that could be added as a third team in the deal to help recoup some of the assets Milwaukee lost in the Lillard trade. Along with the rest of the teams, the Bucks are "seeking clarity" on what they can offer as the draft nears.

It's been reported before that Antetokounmpo has some level of interest in the Celtics, and he reportedly also has concerns about joining Miami's roster. The Heat would have to give up quite a bit to land Antetokounmpo, placing him in another situation where the team around him lacks depth. If Boston were to do a deal, Jaylen Brown could be headed to Milwaukee; however, he could be rerouted elsewhere so the Bucks could get an even younger player and future draft capital.

For Minnesota, the Bucks are reportedly interested in a package of Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid, Terrence Shannon Jr. and the Wolves' No. 29 pick in this year's draft, as well as their 2033 pick. However, Minnesota sees McDaniels as "off limits," per The Athletic.

As we get closer to the draft, we could see some teams change their stances on players they'd be willing to give up for a chance at landing Antetokounmpo. Because while McDaniels is an All-Defensive player, Antetokounmpo gives you what McDaniels can do defensively at a far greater level, coupled with an elite offensive game that makes him a top five player in the league.

The Wolves, as well as other teams interested in landing the future Hall of Famer, will have to decide if giving up the house is worth it to land a player of his unique talents.