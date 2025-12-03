Giannis Antetokounmpo is reopening the conversation about his future with the Milwaukee Bucks, per ESPN. Antetokounmpo was at the center of trade speculation during the summer, but ultimately nothing came of it despite weeks of rumors. Now, with the Bucks sitting at 9-13, it appears as though Antetokounmpo's future with Milwaukee is in question once again.

Antetokounmpo entered the season with the intention of assessing the Bucks through the first quarter of the season, per ESPN, and it looks like his evaluation of the team is in with this news. A resolution on this situation is expected in the next few weeks, which could mean we'll know Antetokounmpo's path forward by Christmas -- either remaining with the Bucks or requesting a trade.

The Bucks are 2-8 in their last 10 games, and have have a challenging schedule ahead with two games against the East-leading Detroit Pistons, as well as matchups against the Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Minnesota Timberwolves all before Christmas. Milwaukee could be in an even further free fall by late December, which could sway Antetokounmpo's decision on his future with the team.

When trade speculation circled Antetokounmpo in the summer, the New York Knicks were seen as the top landing spot for the two-time MVP. In fact, it was reported back in October that the Knicks were Antetokounmpo's preferred destination, and ESPN reported on Wednesday that the Bucks and Knicks had talks about a trade package to send Antetokounmpo to New York back in August before they fell apart.

Now that Antetokounmpo could be available via trade, those talks could pick back up, but the Knicks will not be the only team trying to acquire the future Hall of Famer. Virtually every team in the league will try its best to pitch the Bucks to try and land Antetokounmpo in a deal with the potential to reset the NBA landscape.

The NBA trade season unofficially opens on Dec. 15 (when many players who signed deals in the summer become trade-eligible), and the 2026 NBA trade deadline is set for Feb. 5. With this latest news, Antetokounmpo immediately becomes the center of attention on the trade market if he does decide to formally request a trade from the only franchise he's called home.

Antetokounmpo has spent his entire 13-season NBA career with the Bucks and is a franchise legend. He brought the Bucks a championship in 2021, which further cemented himself as one of the greatest players of all time. He's a nine-time All-Star, and is one of just a select few players who can completely alter a franchise's outlook simply by being on the team.

It's not every day a player of Antetokounmpo's caliber hits the trade market, and now every team in the league will be watching and waiting to see if he actually becomes available. Antetokounmpo has put up his typical superstar numbers this season: 30.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists in 16 games.